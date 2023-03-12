India, Australia have forged deeper connections in various fields: PM Albanese

By IANS | Published: March 12, 2023 04:27 PM2023-03-12T16:27:02+5:302023-03-12T16:45:08+5:30

New Delhi, March 12 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that his country and India have ...

India, Australia have forged deeper connections in various fields: PM Albanese | India, Australia have forged deeper connections in various fields: PM Albanese

India, Australia have forged deeper connections in various fields: PM Albanese

New Delhi, March 12 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that his country and India have forged a deeper connection in education, culture, defence, and trade.

"We've forged a deeper connection between Australia and India, from education and culture to defence and trade," Albanese said in a tweet, a day after returning from his four-day visit to India.

He had arrived in India on March 8, and during the course of the visit, held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Albanese had also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit.


ans/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :indiaNew DelhiNarendra ModiAnthony AlbaneseThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndia india