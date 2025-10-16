India, Australia to boost cooperation in clean energy sector, encourage manufacturing

New Delhi, Oct 16 Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, on Thursday said that India and Australia have decided to boost cooperation in the clean energy sector, along with encouraging manufacturing and technology sharing by adopting best practices from each other.

Joshi met Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, in the national capital. Bowen is in the country to hold a series of key meetings and convene the first Renewable Energy Partnership Ministers Meeting.

“Had a wonderful meeting with the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, Chris Bowen. He led a delegation of bright minds, and our discussions centred on enhancing our cooperation in clean energy,” Joshi posted on X social media platform.

Bowen suggested that India should regard Australia as its best friend in the energy transition, and “we are committed to scaling this partnership further,” the minister said.

“We decided to encourage manufacturing and technology sharing by adopting best practices from each other,” Joshi added.

The leaders also launched the 'India-Australia Green Hydrogen Taskforce' report.

“It provides a solid foundation and clear direction for our collaboration. Looking forward to a strong partnership in shaping a sustainable energy future,” the minister further added.

Bowen was also slated to meet Power Minister Manohar Lal for the 5th India-Australia Energy Dialogue.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, held the second India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rio de Janeiro. They shared an ambition to move faster, work together and deploy complementary capabilities to drive climate action.

PM Modi lauded the launch of the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership (REP), which would provide the framework for practical cooperation in priority areas such as solar PV, green hydrogen, energy storage, two-way investment in renewable energy projects and allied areas; and upgraded skills training for the renewable workforce of the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor