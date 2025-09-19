India-Austria ties deepen with focus on technology, skilled workforce: Envoy

New Delhi, Sep 19 The engagement between Austria and India has really increased over the past years, and intensified in a very dynamic way in all sectors, including political engagement at the highest level, its Ambassador to India, Katharina Wieser, said on Friday.

Speaking to IANS, the Ambassador noted that the current business ecosystems and the situation in both nations need close cooperation.

"India needs quality tech products and technology, whereas Austria is looking for skilled labourers and bringing these requirements together will help both countries," she said.

Weiser said that many Austrian companies have started setting up their production lines in India, and this will yield benefits for the two countries.

"If Austrian companies do good business in India with the support of Indian companies and workers, it will also help their parent companies back in Austria," she noted.

And this will also mean not only importing certain products into India but also making them in India.

Praising PM Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that the Indian Prime Minister has an impressive global outreach approach.

"I can only say that his leadership is impressive. Any leader leading a country as large as India is bound to be an important and influential figure," the Ambassador said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Vienna last year, and we are hoping for a return visit very soon, she added.

PM Modi made a historic visit to Austria in July last year, marking the first official visit in 41 years by an Indian Prime Minister.

During the visit, several agreements were signed to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The two nations are witnessing a surge in engagement in sectors such as tourism and at the academic and scientific levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor