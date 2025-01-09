India-Bangladesh Border Tensions: Bangladeshi Guards Allegedly Interfere in West Bengal; BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Shares Video

Tensions have flared along the India-Bangladesh border, with increasing concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's government collapse in the country. Reports suggest that atrocities against Hindus have escalated, leading to instability that is now being felt on the Indian border.

A recent clash between Indian and Bangladeshi soldiers occurred near at Bakhrabad Village Post in the Malda district of West Bengal. Bangladeshi soldiers reportedly objected to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel working on Indian territory, sparking a face-off between the two sides. Local Indian citizens, alongside BSF, stood firm, resisting what they saw as a blatant challenge to India's national security.

Also Read | "Business ties between two nations is remarkable": Ex-Bangladesh envoy to India.

Villagers from Sukdebpur, armed with sickles, large knives and sticks, quickly intervened when they learned of the confrontation. Their strong response and chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Jai Shri Ram" reportedly forced the Bangladeshi soldiers to retreat.

A video of the incident shared by Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari highlighting the growing tensions at the border. "Tempers flared when Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnels tried to intervene during the Border Fencing process at Bakhrabad Village Post; Sukdevpur on the India-Bangladesh Border in Baisnabnagar Gram Panchayat area in the Akiachak III Block; Malda District," wrote Adhikari while sharing a video from India-Bangladesh border.

"How's the Josh?"

“High Sir”.



Tempers flared when Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnels tried to intervene during the Border Fencing process at Bakhrabad Village Post; Sukdevpur on the India-Bangladesh Border in Baisnabnagar Gram Panchayat area in the Kaliachak III Block;… pic.twitter.com/EJZFs6unAF — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) January 7, 2025

"The Local Indian Citizens of the area along with the @BSF_India Personnels scared them off and made them realize that no nuisance will be tolerated, when it comes to National Security," Adhikari stated further.

"Chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Shree Ram were reverberating when the BGB personnels were forced to flee. This is the effect of the Public Awakening in West Bengal and Nationalism is flowing in the veins," he added further in a post.

This clash comes at a time when the BSF is taking strict measures to curb illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. Despite prior agreements between the two countries on border fencing projects, Bangladeshi soldiers opposed the ongoing work. The BSF escalated the matter to Bangladeshi officials, leading to a resolution of the dispute.