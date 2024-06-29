India, Bangladesh Customs resolve to boost trade facilitation, cooperation

Shillong, June 29 Customs officials of India and Bangladesh, in their meeting here, have resolved to enhance trade facilitation and cooperation between both nations, officials said.

Officials said that the two-day 7th Commissioner-level India-Bangladesh Joint Group of Customs meeting, which began on Thursday, marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, emphasising a shared commitment to enhance trade facilitation and cooperation between the two neighbours.

"Such constructive dialogue and partnership is essential to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-border trade, promote economic growth and prosperity," an Indian Customs official said after the meeting. He said that the meeting was held to foster cooperation, enhance efficiency, and advance shared goals in Customs administration so as to strengthen collective efforts in customs enforcement, trade facilitation, and border security.

In the meeting, many pending issues at ground level were resolved and many other issues were highlighted to be escalated at higher-level appropriate forums, thereby leading to the resolution of many customs and trade-related issues, the official said.

The four-member Bangladesh delegation was led by Md. Kamruzzaman, Commissioner, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Jashore, while the 10-member Indian delegation was led by M. Rahman, the Shillong-based Commissioner of Customs Preventive Commissionerate, North Eastern Region.

The decision to regularly hold Commissioner-level meetings between India and Bangladesh was agreed to at the 5th Joint Group of Customs Meeting held in Dhaka on February 23, 2009.

