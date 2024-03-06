India became fifth largest economy because of PM Modi’ determination: Bhupendra Yadav

Jaipur, March 5 Bhupendra Yadav, Union minister and BJP candidate from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan, visited the state BJP office here on Tuesday and expressed his gratitude to the top leadership of the party for fielding him as a party nominee for the upcoming general elections.

The minister said that India is going to become the third largest economy in the world because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination.

He also said that the Lok Sabha elections will be held on PM Modi's guarantees for a developed India.

"We are working with this resolve to become a strong India by 2047 with PM Modi's guarantees. The lotus will bloom in all the 25 seats in Rajasthan," he said.

The minister also said that due to the efforts of PM Modi in the last 10 years, the country is rapidly moving on the path of development.

"It is the determination of PM Modi which has made India the fifth largest economy in the world. The day is not far when India will become the third largest economy globally," he said.

