INDIA bloc a bunch of contradictions, says Tamil Manila Congress

Chennai, Jan 29 Tamil Manila Congress President and former Union Minister G.K. Vaasan has said that the opposition INDIA bloc was a bunch of contradictions whose only agenda was to defeat the BJP.

He, however, said that his party would be a part of the alliance which would defeat the BJP.

Vasan in a statement said that the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) will decide on its alliance with the fronts only after the party's state executive was held by February end.

The former Union Minister charged that the INDIA block parties did not have trust among themselves and added that they don't have faith in the Congress.

He also said that Nitish Kumar was a senior leader and joining the NDA was a reflection on the thoughts of the people of Bihar. He also said that the DMK government of Tamil Nadu was anti people and added that the government was not implementing schemes for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Vasan, who is the son of Congress leader Late Karuppiah Moopanar charged that the recent DMK youth meet at Salem was a show of extravaganza. He said that the people of the state are watching the DMK government's anti people policies and would give a fitting reply to the misdeeds of the government in the ensuing general elections.

Vasan also called upon the state government to increase the number of sports hours to three days a week and also asked the government to increase the Karate stipend to students to 10 months instead of the present three months a year policy.

