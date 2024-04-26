INDIA bloc aims to divide the country on religious grounds: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, April 26 Lashing out at the Congress on Friday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress manifesto is harmful to India, the world's largest democracy.

Talking to reporters at his official residence, the chief minister said that the BJP had entered the elections with the issues of development, security, and governance.

The first phase of voting was held on these issues, but just before the first phase, the manifesto of Congress, the most important component of the INDIA bloc, drew the attention of the entire country.

"The Congress, in its manifesto, wants to lay the foundation for the country's division on religious grounds by supporting issues ranging from implementing Taliban rule to personal law. The BJP will strongly oppose it in any case," he added.

He said that everyone had read the statements of Congress advisor Sam Pitroda.

During the tenure of the UPA government, reports from the Ranganath Mishra Committee and the Sachar Committee were brought in by the Congress, he said.

"Additionally, in Karnataka, the government led by the Congress is forcibly including Muslims in the reservation for backward classes, thus unfairly dividing the rights of the OBCs" he said.

He further said that by discussing the Inheritance Tax, conducting an X-ray of property and seizing property, they aim to lay the foundation for the country's division on religious grounds.

"Along with this, they are also discussing taking half of the inheritance property and reintroducing laws such as personal laws. The partition of this country took place due to these reasons. If any political party tries to do this, it will be opposed at all costs," he said.

"Naxalism is on the decline in India. If there is any attempt to revive this, we will never accept it. The BJP government has been taking action against corruption from the beginning. However, if anyone tries to impose dacoity on the property of the common man, we will not allow it to happen," said the chief minister.

Attacking the Congress and its allies for "endorsing a Taliban-like mentality" in the country's politics, the chief minister said, "They are trying to resurrect the Maoist insurgency and are attempting to demean women by reintroducing practices like triple talaq through personal laws. Hence, in the present scenario, the BJP is opposing these issues."

He mentioned that "we are bringing up these issues and capturing the public's attention. The public's attention is constantly being drawn to what is the mentality of Congress and INDIA bloc. To prevent their intentions from materialising, it is imperative for the public to act decisively and thwart them through every vote they cast, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that there is enthusiasm and a positive atmosphere in the country regarding the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country wants to see progress, and PM Modi has provided a new direction to the country in 10 years.

