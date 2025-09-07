INDIA bloc attacking soul of India, Ashok Chakra glorious heritage of Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

New Delhi, Sep 7 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has fiercely denounced the vandalism of a plaque bearing the Ashoka Pillar, the national emblem, at Srinagar’s Hazratbal Dargah, calling it an assault on the “soul of India” by the opposition INDIA bloc.

In a post on social media platform X, Choudhary wrote:

“The insult to the revered Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's mother in Bihar…The insult to Bihar in Kerala… And now the insult to the Ashok Chakra in Kashmir! From Kerala to Kashmir, the INDI alliance is only attacking the soul of India. The Ashok Chakra is the glorious heritage of Emperor Ashok and Bihar. Bihar and India will never tolerate this insult!”

He described the act as a deeper attack, beyond political rivalry, calling it a blow to national heritage and values.

J&K Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem plaque at the Hazratbal shrine, with investigations underway.

The placement of the national emblem by the Waqf Board during renovation became contentious after some people objected to the presence of animal figures inside the shrine.

Joining Choudhary’s condemnation, BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal warned:

“They want benefits but act against the nation. The way India's national emblem was disrespected, they will be punished, they won’t be spared at any cost.”

Jaiswal’s statement underscored the BJP’s demand for swift legal action and accountability.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the installation of an emblem at the Hazratbal Shrine, adding that there was no requirement for it and the error should have been acknowledged instead of defended.

Omar Abdullah said, “The first question is whether such a plaque should have been installed there in the first place. I have never seen this emblem being used in any religious institution or any function before. Then why was there a need to put up such a stone? If the work was good enough, people themselves would have recognised it.”

The incident has ignited intense debate at the crossroads of national pride and religious sensitivities, prompting widespread public and political reactions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor