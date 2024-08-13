INDIA bloc covering up crimes of its associates: BJP blasts SP, Bengal govt

New Delhi, Aug 13 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday blasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as the TMC government in Bengal over sexual assault cases, protection of the accused by their political masters and also brazen attempts by INDIA bloc to 'downplay' the tragic incidents.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addressing a presser, said that more than the gruesome crimes, the blatant attempt to shield the perpetrators by their political bosses has been worrisome.

He slammed the INDIA bloc leaders over their 'silence' on two grave incidents and also claimed that they were engaged in covering up the crimes, as their own allies have come under the scanner.

The BJP RS MP also hit out at the 'two boys of UP politics', a reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the criminals have been emboldened by their support.

"An SP woman leader, rather than condemning the shameful act of SP leader, attacked the character of a minor by asking why she went to meet him at night hours," he pointed out.

He further lashed out at the West Bengal government over the doctor's rape and murder and asked why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a "soft corner" for the college principal, under whose reign the barbaric incident happened.

"The principal was removed and then appointed to a top position in another government college. Why is the state government protecting the principal? Why the Mamata government is not handing over the probe to the top investigating agency? Why is it dilly-dallying on the issue? Is she giving a long rope to the accused?" he asked.

Notably, the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's state-run hospital has the nation agitated and livid, with doctors across the country holding demonstrations and demanding stringent action. In Uttar Pradesh, two SP leaders have come under the dock for sexually assaulting minors in Ayodhya and Kannauj, respectively.

Nawab Singh Yadav, SP leader from Kannauj, was arrested on Monday over an attempt to rape a 15-year-old girl. Days ago, another party functionary, SP leader Moin Khan and his aide were arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor in Ayodhya.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also slammed the silence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi over these incidents, in particular.

"Priyanka Gandhi says Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I am a girl, I can fight), but she has refrained from speaking a single word on such crimes. Rahul's mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) looks more for the safety of goons, criminals and rapists," he said.

The BJP leader also said that there must not be any attempt to cover up such crimes by any party and that public sentiment and sensitivities must take precedence over political affinity in all such cases.

