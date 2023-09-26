INDIA bloc doesn't want a Muslim face to emerge in national politics: AIUDF

Guwahati, September 26 Days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dismissed possibilities of forging an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, the party has alleged that the INDIA opposition bloc does not want a Muslim face to emerge at the national level.

On Tuesday, AIUDF MLA and party general secretary, Aminul Islam said that "our party is not a part of the INDIA bloc because they do not want a Muslim face to appear in national politics whether it is Badruddin Ajmal or Asaduddin Owaisi".

"The Congress and other parties want to become a more hardline Hindu group, even if they desire Muslim votes.”

The MLA further said that the Congress had previously requested an alliance with the AIUDF but had changed their minds at the last minute.

Islam also criticised the consolidation of 12 political parties with the Congress in Assam, saying that all political parties are aware that Congress would deceive anyone who joins them as an ally.

"Although 12 political parties have united, nothing has been reported about their meeting in Assam. Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the AJP is roving independently in Assam, while Akhil Gogoi, a Sivasagar MLA, is preparing to run for polls from Jorhat and the Trinamool Congress is also seeking three seats.

"I am confident that Congress would ultimately betray them all, even Lurinjyoti and Akhil,” he claimed.

The AIUDF legislator further said: “Congress allied with our party in the last assembly election, but they broke the alliance after the results were announced. At least 22 Congress MLAs voted in favour of the NDA candidate in the last Presidential election. They even secretly supported the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls too.”

According to Islam, the AIUDF held 18 seats in Assam and was the single-largest opposition party throughout the time when Congress was in power.

"We are not worried about whether Congress is in alliance with us or not. AIUDF holds good ground support in Assam.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor