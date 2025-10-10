INDIA Bloc govt will make Bihar mafia-free, claims Congress MP

Patna, Oct 10 Former Bihar Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh on Friday claimed that if the INDIA Bloc government is formed in Bihar, it will take strong and decisive action against mafias operating across the state.

He claimed that the Congress has already identified 12 types of mafias that have kept Bihar under their grip for the last 20 years.

“As soon as the INDIA Bloc government is formed, Bihar will be mafia-free. Mafias will have only two places - hell or jail. There are only two solutions for mafias: a bullet in the back and a kick in the stomach,” Singh said, addressing the media in Patna.

The Congress leader alleged that widespread looting and extortion were taking place in Bihar under the current NDA government.

He listed several categories of mafias, including microfinance, land, sand, liquor, contract, education, recruitment, mining, health, and adulteration mafias, and vowed strict action against each.

He said that over nine lakh women were trapped in microfinance loan debt, often facing harassment and violence from recovery agents.

“We will act to recover their loans and seize the assets of those responsible,” he asserted.

Singh said a special task force and drone surveillance would be deployed against sand mafias, while e-tendering would become mandatory for all public works projects to curb contract and corruption-related mafias.

He also pledged zero tolerance for bribe-taking officials and strict monitoring of the transfer-posting mafia, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) and interstate coordination would be formed to dismantle contract killing networks.

Accusing the current government of rampant corruption, Singh said, “Ministers in this government are getting huge sums of money. Where is this money coming from? This is a government of unbridled corruption — their place is in jail. I have been a minister too, but I have nothing beyond a house in Patna.”

Responding to reports that senior Congress observers had not met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Singh dismissed any tension between the two allies.

“There was no such issue. Lalu Prasad’s door is always open,” he said.

