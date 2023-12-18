INDIA bloc has bright future, will come to power: Lalu ahead of 4th meeting in Delhi tomm

New Delhi, Dec 18 A day before the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in the national Capital on Tuesday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Monday said that the Opposition alliance has a bright future and it will form the government at the Centre by defeating the Narendra Modi Government.

Lalu Prasad, who is also a former union minister, while speaking to the media here said, "We all have come for the meeting of the INDIA bloc. Everyone is coming and this (INDIA) has a bright future."

The RJD leader added, "The INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre and we will win. We are together and together we will defeat the BJP and the Narendra Modi Government in the country."

Even his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "Everything will be discussed. Already four committees have been formed and they are looking after the work. Everything cannot be made public. We are doing whatever preparations should be done, for the elections.”

To a question over the performance of the Congress in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, he said, "INDIA is one alliance. We will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to it. Most of the regional parties are strong in their areas. Wherever the regional parties are strong, the BJP is not visible there. And many of the regional parties are with the INDIA alliance.”

He also said that all the partners of the INDIA bloc have the same objective and that is to oust those in power at the Centre as they have committed atrocities against the poor, Dalits, farmers, minorities, and unemployed youth.

During the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, which is taking place in the national Capital at the Ashoka Hotel on Tuesday, the talks will be held on seat sharing and the Common Minimum Programme.

During the third meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 this year, the 14-member coordination committee and 19-member election strategy committee were announced.

The first meeting of the INDIA alliance took place in Patna on June 23 while the second meeting took place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

The Opposition parties have come together to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

