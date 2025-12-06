INDIA Bloc keeps making ‘baseless’, ‘nonsensical’ remarks: BJP on presenting Bhagavad Gita to Putin

New Delhi, Dec 6 Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh hit out at the INDIA Bloc on Saturday over the remarks of a Congress leader that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“These Congress leaders and members of the INDIA Bloc keep making baseless and nonsensical statements,” Jaiveer Singh told IANS.

Earlier, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said that religious books should not be used for political purposes.

“If that is the intention, then the Quran, the Bible, and the Guru Granth Sahib should also have been presented,” said Dalwai on Friday.

Sharply criticising Congress leader’s remarks, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the INDIA Bloc has lost the trust of the entire country.

“Sometimes they call Lord Ram imaginary, sometimes they attack Sanatan culture, and at other times they give absurd, senseless remarks. These are the very reasons why the people of this country have isolated them and removed them from power,” Singh said.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi also criticised Dalwai, saying, India is, first and foremost, ‘Hindustan.’

“Why does he have a problem with gifting the Gita in Russian to President Putin? Do Muslims have the right to question what the Prime Minister gifts and to whom?” said Padhi.

On Friday, Dalwai told IANS that he does not understand the purpose of presenting the Bhagavad Gita to the Russian President.

“Along with the Gita, PM Modi could have presented the Mahabharata too. PM Modi should learn from the Mahabharata and understand how fighting with one’s own brother causes harm,” said the Congress leader

Meanwhile, BJD MP Sasmit Patra took a more nuanced stance, saying that these issues should not be over-politicised.

“President Putin is a balanced and experienced global leader. I am sure he appreciated whatever was presented by India, and we should see this purely as a gesture of goodwill,” he said.

Congress leader Ajay Rai also refrained from criticism, stating that the party welcomes and felicitates all visiting delegations to India.

Congress MP Tanuj Punia added that whether the Prime Minister gifts the Bhagavad Gita or any other book to President Vladimir Putin, it is his choice.

