INDIA bloc lacks vision, mission & leadership: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, April 16 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feels proud to be led by a popular and admired leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the 'Ghamandiya Ghanthbandhan' (INDIA bloc) has neither any leadership nor any vision or mission.

CM Sharma said this while speaking at a press conference.

He said that the BJP's election manifesto aims at empowering four pillars of society -- youth, women, poor, and farmers.

"Our election manifesto is a sacred document made by the people, for the people. Our workers collected feedback from people and then the document was prepared," CM Sharma said.

He further said that the people of Rajasthan will back PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win all 25 Parliamentary seats in the state to strengthen the resolution for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that "PM Modi's guarantee is like a guarantee of purity in a 24-carat gold".

