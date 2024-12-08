INDIA Bloc Leadership: RJD Leader Tiwari Responds to Mamata’s Remarks

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Sunday said that all the constituents of the INDIA bloc will collectively take a decision on the leadership. This follows the reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about her willingness to lead the opposition alliance. Tiwari also heaped praise on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, referring to him as the "greatest architect of unity among non-BJP parties."

"All the parties of INDIA bloc when they sit together, things will be decided. Mamata Banerjee is a strong faction of the alliance and she has been fighting against the BJP, the communal forces. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the biggest architect of unity of non-BJP parties... What Mamata Banerjee is saying - the leaders of the INDIA alliance will meet and decide - there is no controversy." he said.

Earlier on December 3, in response to a query regarding TMC leaders suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the INDIA bloc leader days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls, party MP Kirti Azad said that the ruling TMC supremo takes everyone along.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal...Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases, She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly," he said.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country... Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time," he said.

On November 26, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suggested that one strong leader is needed to lead the INDIA bloc following the defeat of Congress in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections. He had further said that the opposition alliance should be stronger to take on the BJP.