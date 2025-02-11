INDIA Bloc, Maha Vikas Aghadi must stay united, says Dalwai amid rift concerns

New Delhi, Feb 11 Maharashtra Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Tuesday emphasised the importance of unity within the INDIA bloc and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), warning that any break-up would weaken the Opposition’s fight against the current government.

His remarks come in response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will contest the 2026 state Assembly elections independently, raising concerns about the solidarity of the Opposition coalition.

Speaking with IANS, Dalwai urged all parties within the INDIA bloc and the MVA to work together, especially as they oppose the ruling government at the Centre and in various states.

"It is not enough to only criticise the Congress. Yes, Kejriwal’s actions in Haryana and elsewhere should be examined, but we must also acknowledge that the Congress has always understood the need to collaborate with regional parties," Dalwai stated.

Highlighting the history of regional party formations, Dalwai pointed out that Congress was unable to address the issues of backward communities, particularly the OBCs, which led to the rise of regional parties.

"Rahul Gandhi’s vision is to build a strong India that represents all sections of society," he said. "In my opinion, the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the INDIA Bloc must stay united and fight against the current government at the Centre with greater strength," he said.

Dalwai further reacted on the controversy surrounding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks about VIP darshan. He criticised the VIP facilities provided at religious events like the Kumbh Mela, where common people were left without proper amenities, leading to tragic incidents.

"The situation was dire, and people suffered due to the lack of basic facilities," Dalwai asserted.

He called on CM Adityanath to accept responsibility for the failures, saying the common man deserves the same rights and respect as VIPs, especially when attending sacred events.

Turning to the ongoing controversy over comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on 'India's Got Latent', Dalwai strongly condemned the remarks. Describing the comments as vulgar and damaging, he criticised the lack of action from the Mumbai Police.

"Freedom of expression should not be used to spread filth or make inappropriate jokes," Dalwai argued.

"There should be consequences for such behaviour. The show and its creators should be held accountable and banned, as should the YouTube channel that aired the episode," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor