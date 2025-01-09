INDIA bloc only for general elections, Cong building momentum for Delhi: Khera

Jaipur, Jan 9 Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday reiterated that the INDIA bloc was formed exclusively for the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the party is gaining significant momentum ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Khera's statement came in response to remarks by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had also emphasised that the INDIA bloc was designed for the general elections at the national level.

Tensions within the INDIA bloc have surfaced as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, two major constituents, prepare to contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently.

Significantly, several INDIA bloc partners have extended their support to AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Commenting on this, Khera told IANS, "The INDIA bloc was formed for the Lok Sabha elections at the national level. Based on the situation in different states, whether it is the Congress or regional parties, they decide independently, whether to fight together or separately."

With less than a month remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, the political landscape is heating up, with the ruling AAP and Opposition BJP and Congress all vying for dominance in the 70-member Assembly.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan predicted a third-consecutive victory for the AAP. His statement followed the Election Commission of India's announcement that polling would take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

During an interaction with IANS, Chavan also expressed disappointment over Congress and AAP parting ways after contesting the Lok Sabha polls together last year.

Responding to Chavan's assertion, Khera clarified, "I spoke with him. He meant that had we contested as an alliance, we would have undoubtedly won. However, now that we are contesting separately, it's hard to predict the outcome."

Khera also expressed confidence in the Congress' performance, stating, "The momentum of Congress is continuously building. It would not be surprising if the Congress emerges as a major force in Delhi."

On the BJP's allegations of Kejriwal playing the 'Hindutva card,' Khera dismissed them, saying, "This is politics, not a card game. Explain this to them — card games don't work in politics. If they want to play card games, they should do so in their drawing rooms."

With Delhi set for polling on February 5 and results on February 8, the stage is set for a closely-contested battle among the three major political forces.

