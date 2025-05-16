INDIA bloc opportunistic, greed-driven coalition; won’t last long: BJP responds to Chidambaram's doubts

New Delhi, May 16 The BJP on Friday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, calling it an opportunistic and unsustainable alliance, following senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s public expression of doubt over its future.

Chidambaram, speaking at the launch of the book "Contesting Democratic Deficit" by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav, questioned the current state of the Opposition alliance.

"The future of the INDIA bloc is not so bright, as Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He believes the alliance is still intact, but I am not sure. Only Salman (Khurshid) can answer that since he was part of the negotiating team. If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy, but it seems to be fraying," he said.

Reacting to his remarks, BJP's Kerala unit President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar contended that the alliance was built solely on opportunism and a shared dislike for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people of India made their choice in 2014, 2019, and again in 2024. No alliance rooted in opportunism, corruption, and dynastic politics can survive. The INDIA bloc is a coalition of parties united only by their fear and hatred of Modi. That’s not a vision the people will support," Chandrasekhar told IANS.

He emphasised that the BJP's strength stems from its principles, commitment to national service, and leadership under Prime Minister Modi.

"The BJP is built on values, not power-hungry compromises. PM Modi works around the clock for the progress and safety of the nation. That’s why people support us - not out of fear, but out of belief in our vision," he added.

Chhattisgarh Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal echoed similar sentiments, calling the INDIA bloc a "greed-driven coalition".

"It’s an opportunistic alliance that won’t survive. In contrast, our NDA alliance has endured for decades because it is rooted in ideology, not self-interest," he said.

BJP leader Rohan Gupta said: "Now they will issue a notice to Chidambaram, accusing him of making anti-party statements. But he is absolutely right. The INDIA bloc is divided today. Congress was given the role of a big brother, but it failed to fulfil that responsibility. The bloc is now fragmented because its foundation was built on opportunistic issues."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, when asked about Chidambaram’s remarks, dismissed them as the Congress leader’s personal opinion.

“It’s his own view,” Stalin said

Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal also downplayed the comment, stating, “It’s his personal statement.”

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties formed to challenge the BJP-led NDA, has been facing internal friction and inconsistent messaging from its members. Chidambaram’s comments have reignited debate about its cohesion and long-term viability.

While Congress leaders sought to distance themselves from Chidambaram’s remark, the BJP seized the opportunity to reinforce its criticism of the alliance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor