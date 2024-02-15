INDIA bloc to 'end' soon, its 'leader' to walk alone: Goa Minister

Panaji, Feb 14 In an apparent jibe at the Congress and its allies, BJP leader and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday that the INDIA bloc will soon ‘end’ and their leader will have to walk alone.

Speaking at a party meeting in North Goa, Khaunte expressed confidence that the BJP will win 400+ seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I had said four month back that the INDIA will end soon. The same thing has happened. One by one, the alliance partners are coming out of the alliance. This is February, and by March, he (Rahul Gandhi) may have to walk alone,” Khaunte said.

Speaking about the political parties in the INDIA bloc from Goa, Khaunte said all of them are taking their own decisions about sharing seats.

“One party (AAP) has announced to contest the South Goa seat, but a second party (Congress) is saying that it is not aware of any seat-sharing deal. The opposition doesn't have any agenda for the country, their only agenda is to unseat our Prime Minister. But the opposition will not succeed, as the nation is with the BJP and Narendra Modi,” Khaunte said.

“Our party is reaching the last mile of the country. And this is not for elections, as BJP keeps working for the people every day. All the party leaders are dedicatedly working for people's welfare. Our agenda is to take the country to greater heights and make India 'Vishwaguru',” Khaunte said.

