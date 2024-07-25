INDIA Bloc to Hold Protest At Jantar Mantar for Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The INDIA bloc, in solidarity with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is gearing up for a protest at Jantar Mantar on 30th July to highlight concerns over the health of Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, currently in jail, has sparked nationwide attention due to reported health issues. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Narendra Modi-led central government of trying to harm Delhi chief minister’s health in jail. The party claimed Kejriwal has lost weight and experienced dangerously low blood sugar levels, suggesting he could face severe health issues, including coma or brain damage.

In response, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal is intentionally following a low-calorie diet for sympathy. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed Kejriwal is using his diet to gain public support. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has alleged that Kejriwal may be deliberately avoiding his prescribed medical diet and medications. A letter from the Lt governor to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, citing a prison report, alleged that Kejriwal has been intentionally consuming low-calorie food despite having access to sufficient home-cooked meals.

Delhi Court on Thursday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custody until August 8 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The CBI arrested the AAP national convener in a corruption case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).The development about the extension of judicial custody on July 12 came hours after the Supreme Court granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor interim bail. The CBI arrested the 55-year-old AAP leader on June 26. He has been in judicial custody in the ED case since March 31.The CBI charged the Delhi Chief Minister as ‘one of the primary conspirators’ in the irregularities related to the excise policy case. The agency claimed that Vijay Nair, the ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close associate of Kejriwal, had been communicating with several liquor producers and traders.

In the Delhi court, the investigating agency alleged that Vijay Nair demanded undue gratification for incorporating provisions favourable to the AAP in the excise policy since March 2021.Furthermore, the CBI had alleged that ₹44.45 crore was transferred via ‘hawala channels' to Goa state from June 2021 to January 2022 and used in AAP's assembly poll campaign. This allocation was among the ₹100 crore kickbacks received by AAP, as stated in CBI's previous chargesheet.



