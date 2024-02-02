I.N.D.I.A Bloc To Raise Issue of Arrest of Hemant Soren in Both Houses of Parliament

The opposition INDIA bloc announced on Friday its intention to raise concerns over the arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren in both houses of Parliament. Sources revealed that the decision was made during a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders held this morning in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House.

This marks the first instance of opposition leaders convening to strategize during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31. Criticism has been directed towards the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Soren and the subsequent delay in the formation of a new government in the state.

Key opposition figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and TR Baalu, had previously convened at Kharge's residence on the day Soren was arrested by the ED. Allegations have been made that Soren was compelled to resign as chief minister and that the process of forming a new government was hindered.

Soren was taken into custody on Wednesday night subsequent to his resignation as Jharkhand's chief minister.