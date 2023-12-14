INDIA bloc to seek Shah statement in Parliament on security breach

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders on Thursday met to discuss the Parliament security breach and decided to raise the issue and also a detailed statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders of both Houses met in the chamber of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy.

However, soon after the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha met on Thursday, both the Houses were adjourned amid uproar by the opposition members demanding a detailed statement by Shah.

In Lok Sabha, the opposition members also demanded the resignation of Shah. Following uproar Speaker Om Birla named three members and adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Even Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the opposition members.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X and said, "The INDIA parties are demanding -- a detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses, followed by a discussion on the very serious and shocking security breach witnessed in the Lok Sabha yesterday and strict action against the BJP MP Pratap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders."

"The Modi government’s refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

