Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Wants to Be in Power to Loot Tamil Nadu People: PM Modi

PMO Narendra Modi is in Tamil Nadu addressing public prior the Lok Sabah 2024 elections. During his speech Modi blamed DMK and congress saying that they want to come to power to loot people. He also said that DMK is the one who benefited from the 2G scam.

During the speech Modi stated that In Tamil Nadu our motive is to break DMK and Congress ego. DMK wants to be in power just to loot DMK and congress. Remembering about his Kanyakumari visit, the Prime Minister said, "In 1991, I started the 'Ekta Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This time I traveled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected those who wanted to divide India. I am sure People of Tamil Nadu will do the same. Lots of development initiatives are planned from BJP's side, there are scams on India Aghadi's side."

#WATCH | During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, PM Modi says, "...The workers of DMK and Congress only know how to cheat and insult women. The people of Tamil Nadu know how the workers of DMK behaved with former state CM J Jayalalithaa...They do politics in the name of women.… pic.twitter.com/LdtJgN5PVc — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

We have provided optical fiber and 5G, the Digital India scheme is in our name. There is a 2G scam in the name of India Aghadi worth lakhs of crores, with DMK being the biggest shareholder in that loot. Udan Yojana is in our name, the helicopter scam is in the name of India Aghadi. Modi also claimed that our Khelo India and TOPS schemes elevated the country's status in sports, and on other hand they have the CWG scam associated with them.

Attacking DMK, PM Modi stated, "DMK is the enemy of Tamil Nadu's future and its culture. The Ayodhya temple program was 'banned'. I visited before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. Even after witnessing the Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya, DMK attempted to ban it. The Supreme Court strongly criticized the Tamil Nadu government. DMK despises the country, its culture, and heritage. DMK and Congress are anti-women and disrespect women."

"When the new Parliament building was constructed in Delhi, we placed the sacred Sengol, a symbol of Tamil culture and a blessing to this land, in the new building. However, these individuals boycotted it and expressed disapproval. When Jallikattu was prohibited, DMK and Congress remained silent. These people disregard Tamil culture."