INDIA Bloc writes to PM Modi, demands special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, June 3 In a united move, 16 opposition parties from the INDIA Bloc have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament to deliberate on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and other key national security issues.

While the opposition has extended support to the government’s actions against terrorism, it has also stressed the importance of transparent and strategic discussions within the framework of Parliament.

“Our demand has been consistent -- a special session of Parliament should be called, not only to express gratitude to our armed forces for their bravery and sacrifice, but also to allow the government to present its comprehensive stance on the matter,” the Congress said in a statement following a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders.

Addressing the media, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda elaborated on the parties’ concerns: “We expect the government to speak on issues such as Operation Sindoor, the recent ceasefire announcement by the US, diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan globally, and a concrete strategy to uproot terrorism. Parliament is the voice of 140 crore citizens -- this is where such matters must be addressed.”

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien emphasised the constitutional responsibility of the government to keep Parliament informed. “The government is accountable to the Parliament, and Parliament is accountable to the people. That is why 16 parties have signed this letter, demanding a special session,” he said.

The parties that signed the letter include Congress, SP, AITC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, J&K NC, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, RSP, JMM, VCK, Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI (ML).

Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), though not a signatory to the joint letter, has sent a separate communication to the Prime Minister echoing the same demand.

The meeting of the INDIA Bloc leaders was held in New Delhi’s Constitution Club to discuss these pressing matters.

Earlier, 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha signed a letter to PM Modi calling for convening a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, which took place in its aftermath

