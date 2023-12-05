INDIA bloc's coordination meeting on Dec 6 at Kharge's residence, another meet in 3rd week of Dec

New Delhi, Dec 5 With the assembly elections over, a coordination meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will take place on December 6 at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, while another meeting of party presidents or heads of the bloc will be held in third week of December.

Congress admin In-charge, Gurdeep Singh Sappal in a post on X said, "A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of INDIA Alliance will be at 6 p.m. on December 6, 2023 at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge."

"Thereafter meeting of Party Presidents/Heads of the India Alliance will be scheduled in third week of December at a date convenient to all," he said.

His remarks came in the wake of several leaders expressing surprise over the dates of the meeting.

According to party sources, Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that they would not be able to join the meeting on December 6.

The refusal by many leaders to join the meeting on Wednesday in the national capital has indicated widening cracks in the INDIA bloc after the BJP swept in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in assembly polls earlier this week.

The Congress was decimated by the BJP in all the three states and its only solace was the results of Telangana.

