India brings back three more Nepali nationals from conflict-hit Iran

New Delhi, June 26 The Nepal Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday received the third group of Nepali citizens evacuated by the Indian government from Iran as part of India's ongoing Operation Sindhu.

This brought the total number of evacuated Nepali citizens to nine, underscoring the strong India-Nepal friendship and India's commitment to the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"Embassy officials and representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs received the third group of three Nepali youths evacuated by the Government of India from Massad, Iran at Delhi airport this morning. They are planning to leave Delhi for Butwal, Nepal today," the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi posted on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also confirmed that a total of 275 people -- 272 Indian nationals and three Nepalese citizens -- arrived safely in New Delhi from Mashhad, Iran, on Thursday.

"272 Indian and 3 Nepalese nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 00:01 hrs on 26th June. 3426 Indian nationals have been brought home from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On Wednesday, a second group of four Nepali citizens - Gayatri, Utsab, Sagar, and Buddhi - who were evacuated by India arrived in New Delhi from Massad.

The Nepal Embassy officials and MEA representatives received them at the New Delhi airport, as they departed for Butwal in Nepal.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday confirmed that two other Nepali nationals, Ganesh Prasad Pokharel and Suman Gaire, working in Iran were safely evacuated from Mashhad to New Delhi with the support of the Government of India.

Reports suggest that many of the Nepali nationals had been working in Tehran's diplomatic missions and restaurants for periods spanning from eight to 24 years. The Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinated and assisted in the latest evacuation as part of a broader rescue operation following an appeal from Nepal.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba recently took to her social media expressing gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for India’s support in evacuation efforts,

"Thank you S Jaishankar for India's swift assistance in helping to evacuate Nepali nationals from Iran. India's support in Nepal's evacuation efforts is a reflection of the strength of Nepal-India ties," she posted on X.

