India can wipe Pakistan off the world map: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, May 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that India can wipe Pakistan off the world map.

Addressing the national solidarity rally against terrorism, he said the valiant Indian soldiers can wipe Pakistan off the world map tomorrow.

“If India were to tell its Armed Forces, there will be no Pakistan on the world map tomorrow morning. The brave Indian armed forces can wipe you out before sunrise,” he said.

He made it clear that any attempt to harm India’s sovereignty by supporting terrorism will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister said the entire world has seen the might and power of the Indian armed forces with the launch of Operation Sindoor.

“We are peace-loving people. We are successors of Mahatma Gandhi, but if our peaceful nature is mistaken for weakness and our daughters’ sindoor is threatened, our response will be Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The rally was organised from the Secretariat to the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road. State ministers, officials, political leaders, and ex-servicemen participated in the rally.

Holding the national flag in their hands, the participants raised slogans in support of the Indian Army.

Revanth Reddy said that they are united beyond politics when it comes to the security of the country.

“India is one in this war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. All 140 crore people of India are united and together in backing their armed forces. Those who challenge our nation’s integrity will pay a heavy price. On matters of national security, we rise above politics and stand as one,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Congress party’s top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured him of total support in the action against Pakistani terror.

Revanth Reddy stated that the rally is a message of inspiration from Telangana.

“India is a peace-loving country. We achieved Independence from the British through peace and non-violence, through a struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi. Pakistan too found its birth and existence as a nation through the same Gandhian struggle,” he said, adding that peace and non-violence should not be mistaken as weakness.

