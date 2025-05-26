India cannot depend on others for defence: J&K LG

Jammu, May 26 J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday that India cannot depend on others for defences, and that is why the scientists have built indigenous defence systems.

“Our scientists know that India cannot depend on others to defend her. We have developed our own indigenous capabilities, and our successful attack is a symbol of resurgent India,” he said.

He also lauded the excellent initiative being spearheaded by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI).

“When science is deeply woven into the fabric of society, it not only fosters innovation, but it can also significantly shape the direction of a nation by improving the quality of living for the entire society,” he said after flagging off the ‘Physics Bharat Yatra’ in Udhampur district.

He attributed the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to India’s indigenous defence capabilities, innovations in the defence sector and technological advancements.

“Operation Sindoor has shown India's scientific might. It has been demonstrated that our scientists, defence personnel and jawans are second to none in the world. This victory is a tribute to their dedication. It is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to self-reliance. India's military might is proof of our scientists' determination to comprehensively strengthen national security and also put our economy on the growth trajectory,” he claimed.

He also emphasised that conditions are now favourable for pioneering inventions, and they can significantly contribute to India's scientific and economic leadership.

“The confluence of science, spirituality, and ‘sanskar’ has powered India’s dominance globally. We are strategically investing in scientific and technological advancement to make India a leading global scientific power. Our scientists, innovators and researchers are determined to reclaim the ancient glory and build a developed India by 2047. It is our national resolve,” he said.

He also inspected the Physics Exhibition showcasing the students-led models and experiments.

