India cannot remain divorced from military applications of space: CDS Anil Chauhan

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces l Chauhan on Tuesday said that India cannot remain divorced from the military applications of space.

CDS Chauhan was speaking on the need for trained space manpower in both civilian and military domains at the Indian Defspace Symposium 2023 in Delhi.

While addressing the event, CDS l Chauhan said, "Space is being used to enhance combat capabilities in other domains. So it is a domain which is enhancing capabilities, other domains of land, sea, air and even cyber. The military applications of space are the dominant discourse from which we cannot remain divorced".

CDS l Chauhan further stated that India needs to explore the field of military miniaturisation of satellites and reusable launch platforms which will help in the enhancement of our space capabilities.

"We also need to explore the field of military miniaturisation of satellites and reusable launch platforms to mitigate cost, and challenges and accelerate the pace of augmenting our space-based capabilities," he said.

He further emphasised the need for developing dual-use platforms with a special focus towards incorporating cutting-edge technology and the DRDO Chairman called upon to work closely with academia, startup, MSMEs and larger compes.

"Today's symposium will assist all of us to centre our national security while identifying possible solutions to address future challenges. The aim for all of us should be towards developing dual-use platforms with a special focus towards incorporating cutting-edge technology and we must expand our NAVIC constellation, provide agile space-based ISR and ensure secure satellite-assisted communications," he said.

"We also need to explore the field of miniaturization of satellites and reusable launch platforms to mitigate cost, challenges and accelerate the pace of augmenting our space-based capabilities. The populating of the space domain and the emergence of a dynamic threat environment to our space assets also demand that we enhance our space situational awareness capability. There's also a requirement to safeguard our assets with counter space capabilities. We must build resilience and redundancy in a space-based infrastructure," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), The Director General of the Indian Space Association said, "The symposium will pave the way forward of how we leverage international space cooperation and also the policy and strategy for building an overall comprehensive difference space strategy. I would like to thank to the Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman DRDO. Their presence underlines the importance of this growing domain of warfare where I assure you that the industry is ready to contribute and play its part in this national endeavour".

The inaugural event was graced by the chief guest Gen. l Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces; Guest of Honor Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary-DDR&D and Chairman, DRDO; Air Vice Marshal DV Khot, DG DSA, HQ IDS; Air Marshal BR Krishna (Retd.) Former-CISC, HQ IDS of the Indian Armed Forces; and various other dignitaries from across the ministries, defence and space industry.

The event also orgzed a session with experts from the defence and technology sectors which analysed China's military capabilities, including its space-based assets, and how they are affecting the balance of power in the region.

The Indian Space Symposium is the first of its kind event focused on creating a platform for all stakeholders who have a keen interest in boosting India's military space capability and plans. The platform will bring together experts from multiple domains to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field of defence, making it an excellent networking opportunity for attendees from the defence, DRDO, and government sectors, as well as industry professionals.

It will focus on delivering space domain awareness and satellite communications to enhance military operations, and address issues related to securing funding for new space capabilities, expanding international partnerships, and developing a Defence Space Strategy in line with the National Space Strategy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor