India carries out successful launch of medium-range ballistic missile's new version

New Delhi, April 23 India on Tuesday carried out a successful launch of the new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the successful launch of the new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command on Tuesday.

The user launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies, the ministry added.

Earlier on April 18, the DRDO conducted a successful flight-test of Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM).

The flight of the missile was monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The missile was equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and reliable performance.

The ITCM followed the desired path using way point navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight. The successful flight test had also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

