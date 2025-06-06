India-Central Asia partnership a force multiplier in addressing shared regional, global challenges: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 6 The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, had a joint call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, briefing him on the positive and productive discussions held during the 4th Meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, that was held in New Delhi, earlier during the day.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that relations with the Central Asian countries have always been a key priority for India. Building upon the strong foundation of historic people-to-people ties, he shared his vision for greater economic interconnections, expanded connectivity, enhanced defence and security cooperation, and comprehensive collaboration in new and emerging areas.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a strong India-Central Asia partnership serves as a force multiplier in addressing shared regional and global challenges.

"Delighted to meet with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India deeply cherishes its historical ties with the countries of Central Asia. Look forward to working together to further deepen our cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, fintech, food security and health for mutual progress and prosperity. We stand firm and resolute in our collective fight against terrorism," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Central Asian Foreign Ministers "strongly condemned" the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and conveyed their support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to the leaders of all Central Asian countries for the Second India-Central Asia Summit to be held in India.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue is a manifestation of mutual interest on the part of India and the Central Asian countries to forge even closer, wider and stronger partnership in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding.

Over the last two days, External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar hosted the five Central Asian foreign ministers - including Bakhtiyor Saidov (Uzbekistan), Rashid Meredov (Turkmenistan), Zheenbek Kulubaev (Kyrgyzstan), Sirojiddin Muhriddin (Tajikistan) and Murat Nurtleu (Kazakhstan) - amid continued incidents of cross-border terror, highlighted by the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in January 2019 in Samarkand, serves as a key platform for strengthening ties between India and Central Asia. The second meeting took place virtually in October 2020 and focussed on regional security, counter-terrorism, and infrastructure development. The third meeting was held in New Delhi in December 2021 and emphasised connectivity to further deepen the ties between India and Central Asia.

