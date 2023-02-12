India committed to strengthen traditional medicine practice by bolstering evidence-based research: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reiterated how India has taken the lead in the field of Traditional Medicine in the world and emphasized on the need for bolstering evidence-based scientific research in the Ayush sector.

Minister was participating as Chief Guest in the event organized on the occasion of Unani Day 2023 and the formal inauguration of the International Conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

On this occasion, Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has taken the initiative of establishing WHO GCTM. This is an indication that we are taking a leadership role in Traditional Medicine in the world. We need to strengthen our research capabilities and academic facilities and work towards bolstering evidence-based research."

He added that the vision of the Prime Minister to build a robust healthcare system for the holistic patient care system remains solid as the Union Budget has considerably hiked the budget for the Ministry of Ayush by 20 per cent.

He also mentioned that the Unani system of medicine has got enormous support and it has grown since the year 2014. Recently, the largest institute in Unani medicine, the National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad was inaugurated by our PM.

Addressing the gathering Union Minister of Law & Justice, Kiren Rijiju said, "Unani system of medicine is India's rich traditional system of medicine. We witnessed how Ayush-based remedies provided relieve during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our rich traditional medicinal practices can offer us sustainable healthcare solutions which will contribute towards the enrichment of human lives in the country."

Minister of state for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai paid tributes to revered freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan.

He said that Unani Medicine provides detailed guidelines for healthy food habits to maintain health and prevent diseases.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush talked about how important the role NABH QCI quality certification could play in gaining more acceptance for Ayush systems. He mentioned that the Ministry of Ayush's endeavour is to get entry-level NABH certification for 12,500 Ayush Wellness Centers by the end of 2023.

On this occasion, various publications of the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), international conference souvenirs, and online journals were released. Also, the NABH certificate was given to two CCRUM institutes.

A mobile app on common remedies in Unani Medicine developed by CCRUM was also launched.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine is also organising two days International Conference on Unani Medicine in hybrid mode. About 1300 delegates, resource persons, academicians, researchers and industry representatives are participating in the conference.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor