India conducts ‘Female Military Officers’ course for ASEAN nations

New Delhi, Sep 29 Marking a significant milestone in its military diplomacy, India has conducted its premier ‘Female Military Officers Course’ for officers from ASEAN countries.

The course was concluded on Friday.

Ministry of Defence said that spearheaded by the Indian Army’s vision for gender neutrality and women empowerment, this initiative, themed on the UN framework, was organised under the stewardship of the Ministry of Defence.

The official said that hosting such a transformative course reinforces India’s commitment to fostering deeper international collaboration while championing gender equality in the armed forces.

He said that the course has been designed to elevate leadership competencies, strategic acumen, and operational efficacy among female officers, while offering a rich platform for cross-cultural interaction and mutual professional development.

He said that integral to the course and structure is the inclusion of India's storied legacy in UN peacekeeping.

The official added that the course was conducted under the aegis of the Centre for UN Peacekeeping in India, renowned globally, and has a rich history of training and deploying peacekeepers across various UN missions.

He added that participants had the unique opportunity to receive a demonstration on UN peacekeeping drills, offering them insights into the rigorous standards India upholds in international peace missions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor