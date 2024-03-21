India conducts trilateral naval exercise with Mozambique and Tanzania

New Delhi, March 21 Indian Navy ships Tir and Sujata are participating in the second edition of India Mozambique Tanzania (IMT) trilateral naval exercise, which began on Thursday and will go till March 29.

The joint maritime exercise includes harbour training, damage control, fire-fighting, evacuation, countering asymmetric threats, and search and seizure procedures.

According to the Indian Navy, the current edition of the exercise is planned in two phases. As part of the harbour phase scheduled from March 21-24, naval ships Tir and Sujata will engage with the respective navies at the ports of Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Maputo (Mozambique).

This phase would begin with a planning conference, followed by the conduct of joint harbour training activities like damage control, fire-fighting, visit board search and seizure procedures, medical lectures, casualty evacuation, and diving operations.

The sea phase of the exercise is scheduled from March 24-27 and covers practical aspects of countering asymmetric threats, visit board search and seizure procedures, boat handling, manoeuvres and firing exercises.

A joint EEZ surveillance is also planned during the sea phase. The exercise will conclude with a joint debrief scheduled at Nacala (Mozambique).

During the harbour stay, Indian Naval ships would be open for visitors and partake in sports and cultural exchanges with host navies. Training visits for sea trainees of 106 Integrated Officers Training Course are also planned at the respective ports.

The first edition of the IMT TRILAT exercise, conducted in October 2022, saw the participation of INS Tarkash with the Tanzanian and Mozambique navies.

