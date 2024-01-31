India Counts 718 Elusive Snow Leopards, One-Sixth of Global Total

In the vast, white expanse of the Himalayas, where shadows dance and disappear as quickly as they appear, lives a creature of legend – the snow leopard. These elusive predators, cloaked in their grey-white fur, have long captivated imaginations with their grace and mystery. Now, India's first-ever scientific population assessment reveals a glimmer of hope for these "Ghosts of the Mountains": there are 718 snow leopards spread across six Himalayan states and territories.

This remarkable number represents approximately one-sixth to one-ninth of the global snow leopard population, estimated at between 4,000 and 6,500 individuals. Sparsely distributed across 12 countries, India plays a crucial role in the conservation of these endangered cats.

Breakdown by Region:

Ladakh: 477 snow leopards, the highest concentration in India

Uttarakhand: 124 individuals

Himachal Pradesh: 51 snow leopards

Arunachal Pradesh: 36 individuals

Sikkim: 21 snow leopards

Jammu and Kashmir: 9 individuals

The SPAI marks a pivotal step in safeguarding the future of these elusive mountain spirits," says Rishi Kumar Sharma, head of WWF-India's Himalayas Conservation Programme. "It quantifies their numbers and unveils the remarkable coexistence between local communities and snow leopards. Conservation isn't just about protecting a species; it's about preserving the delicate balance that sustains life in the majestic Himalayas.

According to Global Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Protection Programme, the total snow leopard population in the world is roughly estimated at between 4,000 and 6,500. Globally, snow leopards can be found in 12 countries covering a range of 18 lakh sq km with the largest share in Tibetan plateau of China, followed by Mongolia and India, TOI reported.

Other countries include Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. During the exercise, efforts included 13,450 km of trails surveyed for recording snow leopard signs, while camera traps were deployed at 1,971 locations for 1,80,000 trap nights. A total of 241 unique snow leopards were photographed, the ministry said.