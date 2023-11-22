India deports 7 Bangladeshi nationals through Assam border

Guwahati, Nov 22 At least seven Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors and two women, were deported back to their country through the India-Bangladesh international border at Assam's Karimganj district, officials said.

All of them entered India from a location close to Agartala in Tripura, according to officials with the Border Security Force (BSF), and they were detained in Assam while on the way to Delhi.

"One of them was arrested a few years ago in the Sivasagar district, while six others were nabbed in Karimganj. Following the arrests, the court ordered their transfer to Goalpara's Matia Transit Camp," an official said on Tuesday.

The persons identified as Sahida Begum, Abdul Wadud Mandal, Babul Sardar, Sarmin Begum, her three minor sons Ismail Sheikh, Shakil Sheikh and Shakib Sheikh.

According to the official record, Sahida lives in the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh, while the others hail from the Khulna district in the neighbouring country.

According to BSF authorities, they were deported on Monday through the Karimganj border after Bangladesh acknowledged them as citizens and consented to accept them.

On Monday morning, they were transferred from the Matia transit camp to Karimganj, where they were deported from the vicinity of Zero Point by pillar number 1360 at Sutarkandi-Beanibazar.

During the deportation, an Assam Police squad was also present from the Indian side in addition to the BSF officers.

To receive their nationals, a team from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Officer-in-Charge of Beanibazar Police Station, Shimul Roy, travelled from Bangladesh.

