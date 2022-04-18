India designates Jaish militant Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as terrorist

New Delhi, April 18 The Centre on Monday declared Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, an active member of Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a terrorist under the Prevention of Unlawful Activity Act, 1967.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, Nengroo was involved in infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, who were responsible for various terror attacks in the Valley.

Nengroo has been running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and he is presently engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in J&K, remote controlled from Pakistan, the notification read.

A resident of Hayan Bala Rajpora in Pulwama, Nengroo was involved in cases related to the killing of one policeman in Pulwama in 2013, killing of one civilian in 2020, terror funding and illegal supply of weapons to terrorists.

In order to deter him from perpetrating terror, Nengroo is being designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the said Act, the MHA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor