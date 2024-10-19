'India doing its best to help end Russia-Ukraine conflict'

New Delhi, Oct 19 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia from October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, former NDMA member Maj Gen J.K. Bansal (retd) on Saturday said that India is making significant efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia on multiple occasions and reiterated India’s call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence.

“Even President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged PM Modi’s efforts and expressed a desire to end the conflict with his help," Maj Gen Bansal (retd) told IANS.

India enjoys the confidence of both Russia and Ukraine so it can play big role and it is trying to help bring the conflict to an end, he said, referring to PM Modi’s meetings with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussions with US President Joe Biden.

The former member of the National Disaster Management Authority said even during his recent Laos visit, PM Modi had said that India is the land of the Buddha and peace. He also described India as a messenger of peace

He also highlighted the efforts made by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the issue.

The former army officer said soon after the conflict began, PM Modi had appealed that “it is not the age of war but of development”, a comment that won high praise in Western media.

"After taking office for the third time, PM Modi met President Putin and reiterated that peace cannot be achieved through bombs, explosives, and bullets, conflict can only be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy, and discussions..."

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Around 70 tonnes of aid in the form of medicines and consumables, tents, surgical gloves, protective goggles, tarpaulin, blankets, solar lamps, dignity kits and sleeping mats have been sent to Ukraine.

