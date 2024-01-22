India-Egypt joint military exercise to include hostage rescue operations

New Delhi, Jan 22 A Indian Army contingent, comprising 25 personnel, has reached Egypt to take part in the 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise 'Cyclone', the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

According to a ministry official, the exercise, being conducted at Anshas from January 22 to February 1, will focus on tactical interactions, improvised explosive device and hostage rescue scenarios.

The first edition of the exercise was conducted last year in India.

The Indian contingent is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Egyptian contingent, also comprising 25 personnel is being represented by Egyptian Commando Squadron and Egyptian Airborne Platoon, the official said.

As per the official, the aim of the exercise is to acquaint both sides with each other’s operating procedures against the backdrop of special operations in desert/semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter.

Exercise Cyclone is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills, the official said, adding that the exercise will involve planning and execution of special operations in sub-conventional domain and conducted in three phases.

While the first phase will include military exhibitions and tactical interactions, the second will focus on training on IEDs, counter-IED, and combat first aid.

The third and final phase will encompass a joint tactical exercise based on fighting in built-up area and hostage rescue scenarios.

The exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices, the official said, adding that will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor