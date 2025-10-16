India elected as co-chair of UN Global Geospatial’s Regional Committee

New Delhi, Oct 16 India has been elected to the prestigious position of Co-Chair of the Regional Committee of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for Asia and the Pacific (UN-GGIM-AP), the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday.

The elections were conducted during the 14th Plenary Meeting of UN-GGIM-AP held in September in Goyang-si, Republic of Korea, hosted by the National Geographic Information Institute (NGII), Republic of Korea.

“India’s election as Co-Chair highlights growing leadership of India in the global geospatial arena and acknowledges its contribution in advancing innovation, capacity building, and regional collaboration,” the Ministry said.

India will hold the position for a productive three-year term aligned with the UN-GGIM Strategic Framework.

The meeting brought together delegates from member states, technical experts and observers to discuss issues relevant in geospatial information management across the Asia-Pacific region.

"I am deeply honoured by the trust that the Member States of the Asia-Pacific region have placed in India. As we look ahead to the upcoming term, I wholeheartedly seek the continued cooperation and active support of all Member States, partners, and stakeholders,” said Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, IAS, the Surveyor General of India, who represented India at the meeting.

“Together with my fellow Co-Chair, Vice-Chairs, and Committee members, I am committed to working collaboratively with each of you to ensure our collective efforts are inclusive, resilient, and results-driven,” he added.

Makwana mentioned that, in the coming term, the country’s “initiatives will be closely aligned with the UN-GGIM Strategic Framework—focusing on strong leadership, secure digital transformation, and good governance”.

“We will promote data-driven decision-making, inclusivity, and transparency, while strengthening partnerships and building capacity to deliver measurable impact across the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

Makwana also expressed gratitude for the continued confidence and support and conveyed the country’s eagerness to further collaborate in advancing a more connected, capable, and forward-looking geospatial community.

The UN-GGIM-AP is one of the five regional committees of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM).

Representing the National Geospatial Information Agencies of 56 countries in Asia and the Pacific region, it works to maximise the economic, social, and environmental benefits of geospatial information through cooperation, capacity development, and shared solutions.

UN-GGIM aims to address global challenges regarding the use of geospatial information, including in the development agendas, to serve as a body for global policymaking in the field of geospatial information management.

