India emerging as world’s most sought-after consumer market, investment hub: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, Aug 18 India is on course to emerge as the world’s most sought-after consumer market and a top investment destination, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing the second ‘Lokmat Global Economic Convention,’ the minister said the government is embarking on the next 100 Days Agenda of Transformation to take India on a fast track to developed nation.

“In the next 100 days, the government will follow the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to take India forward on a fast-tracked pathway, implement the vision of a developed nation by 2047, follow the ‘Panch Prans’ (Five Pledges) which have been articulated, and ensure that every citizen takes it upon themselves, as a sense of duty, to make India a prosperous and developed nation by 2047,” Goyal explained.

He said this effort will see the work of 140 crore Indians come together as one team, one family, erasing the colonial mindset, respecting India’s rich history, culture and tradition, and focusing on the unity and integrity of the nation.

He further stated that no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation.

The minister said that India has concluded balanced, fair and equitable free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, the four nations of the EFTA group (Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland) and the United Kingdom, and is making rapid progress with other engagements.

He said these efforts are collectively ensuring success for MSMEs, farmers and the animal husbandry sector, while protecting the interests of India’s dairy industry and expanding access for Indian goods and services across global markets.

Goyal highlighted that Maharashtra is the largest economy in the country and contributes the most to India’s growth story. He said that in this era of transformation, the government is reforming processes to improve ease of living and ease of doing business by removing regulatory burdens, reducing compliances and supporting industry to invest fearlessly.

He added that the media, working closely with the government, can play a vital role in this goal.

The minister also paid tribute to Lokmat Group founder Jawaharlal Darda, describing him as a veteran freedom fighter and a tall luminary who makes every Maharashtrian proud. He noted that Lokmat is today the largest-read Marathi daily and one of the largest media groups in India, covering a wide span of activities across digital, electronic and print.

