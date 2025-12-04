India enters ‘defining phase’ in electronics manufacturing as global value chains shift: ICEA

New Delhi, Dec 4 India’s electronics manufacturing is entering a defining phase as global value chains realign and the country strengthens its position as a trusted production and export hub, an industry body said on Thursday.

Achieving the national vision of a $500 billion electronics industry requires sustained scale, competitiveness, and a predictable policy environment across all major manufacturing states, the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said.

Under the current fiscal support framework, India has built a strong foundation led by mobile phones, it added.

"Mobile phone production has expanded by more than 2700 per cent, whereas exports have multiplied by 130 times, and over 13 lakh jobs have been created in the last ten years," the ICEA said in a release.

A substantial share of these are first-time workers, especially women, who today form the backbone of India’s modern electronics workforce.

The expansion of mobile phone manufacturing has catalysed growth in components, PCBA, chargers, wearables, audio products, industrial electronics, aerospace electronics, toy manufacturing, and other emerging categories.

According to the ICEA, these sectors collectively deepen India’s supply-chain strength and support long-term integration into global value chains. Global companies continue to invest with confidence, reinforcing India’s credibility in world manufacturing.

Strong industry interest in the ECMS scheme reflects this momentum. ECMS is expected to build indigenous capabilities in components and sub-assembly ecosystem, deepen the value chain, and build Indian champions in the coming years.

The report noted that Karnataka has played a central role in this progress by developing an innovation-driven electronics ecosystem supported by a technology-ready workforce and a culture of design and engineering excellence.

With continued industry–government collaboration, the state can further advance India’s goals of deeper value addition, supply-chain resilience, component and sub-assembly development, and design-led manufacturing.

Karnataka now accounts for over 21.3 per cent of India’s mobile phone exports and about 20 per cent of India’s overall electronics exports.

"Of Karnataka’s total electronics exports, mobile phones comprise nearly 65 per cent," the industry body highlighted.

“We had detailed discussions with ICEA on opportunities to expand the electronics and mobile manufacturing sector in Karnataka. The state’s investment-friendly environment, strong government incentives and the vision document under preparation position Karnataka to attract more investments, create quality jobs and expand advanced technical opportunities for our people," state Large and Medium Scale Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M. B. Patil said.

This decade provides a significant opportunity for all major states to work closely with industry and the Centre to strengthen India’s electronics value chain. Consistent outreach, ecosystem development and long-term policy continuity will guide India toward its global electronics aspirations, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor