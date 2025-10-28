India, EU hold 'intense but very productive talks' on mutually beneficial FTA

New Delhi, Oct 28 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said he had "intense but very productive" engagements with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on advancing a comprehensive India–EU free trade agreement (FTA).

The minister held high-level discussions with Sefcovic in Brussels during his two-day visit, as both sides have intensified efforts to conclude a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest.

"Concluded my visit to Brussels, after intense but very productive engagements with Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on advancing a comprehensive India–EU FTA. The talks have significantly reduced our outstanding issues and allowed us to create the framework that will help deliver a win-win for our economies," Goyal informed in an X post.

The negotiations and discussions have laid the foundation for a robust and balanced agreement, which will significantly support businesses on both sides and add to the potential for mutual growth, he added.

"We are committed to realising the common vision of our leaders PM Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen for shared prosperity of our people through innovation, trade, investments, and job creation", he added.

"The efforts of our teams have been truly commendable. I look forward to welcoming my friend Maros Sefcovic and the EU team again soon, as we work together to bring this dialogue to fruition,” the Commerce Minister emphasised.

Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Germany's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul.

"Our discussions spanned key areas of mutual interest and growth, reaffirming the robust India-Germany strategic partnership and our shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India–EU FTA," the minister said.

The visit took place against the backdrop of the India–EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between PM Modi and European Commission President Von der Leyen earlier this year.

Goyal also said that in a major boost to our farmers, the APEDA has facilitated the "first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka and Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom".

"This milestone will empower farmers, open fresh avenues and strengthen the presence of India's agri-products in global markets," he said.

