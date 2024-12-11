India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after rebel forces overthrow Assad regime

New Delhi, Dec 11 India evacuated 75 of its nationals from Syria on Tuesday, two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian government, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

The evacuation was carried out amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country following the collapse of the Assad regime. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the successful operation, stating that the evacuees had safely crossed over to Lebanon and would soon return to India via commercial flights.

"The evacuees included 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," the MEA said in an official statement.

India's embassies in Damascus and Beirut coordinated the operation, prioritizing the safety of its citizens in the conflict-ridden nation. "The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the statement added.

The MEA also urged Indian nationals still in Syria to stay connected with the Embassy in Damascus for updates. They were advised to reach out via the emergency helpline number (+963 993385973) or email (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in).

The situation in Syria escalated rapidly after rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized control of Damascus, marking the end of Bashar al-Assad's nearly 14-year rule and the Assad family's five-decade dominance. Assad fled the country and reportedly sought asylum in Russia.

In response to the developments, the MEA earlier called for a peaceful and inclusive political transition in Syria. "India will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for a resolution led by the Syrian people," it said.

--IANS

