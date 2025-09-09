India expresses concern over Israeli strikes in Qatar, calls for restraint

New Delhi, Sep 9 India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over reports of Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, urging all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation in the region.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government said, “We have seen reports about the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier today. We are deeply concerned by this development and its impact on the security situation in the region.”

The statement comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf following a series of targeted strikes reportedly carried out by Israeli forces in and around the Qatari capital. While details of the incident remain under verification, preliminary reports suggest damage to civilian infrastructure and heightened security alerts across the region.

India’s response emphasised the importance of maintaining regional stability and avoiding actions that could endanger peace. “We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region are not endangered,” the MEA added.

The statement reflects India’s longstanding position on conflict resolution through dialogue and its strategic interest in preserving peace in West Asia, a region with a significant Indian diaspora and economic ties.

No further details were provided regarding casualties or the nature of the targets struck. Qatar has yet to issue an official response, while international observers have called for an urgent de-escalation.

India has maintained diplomatic relations with both Israel and Qatar and has consistently advocated for the peaceful resolution of disputes in the region.

The MEA is expected to monitor developments closely and may issue further advisories depending on the evolving situation.

--IANS

dan/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor