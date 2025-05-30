India Faces Four New Covid Variants; Maharashtra Reports Rising Infections

Covid-19 cases in India are seen at rise, with many states in country seeing an increase in the number of infections and deaths. After the increase in the number of patients in countries like China, Hong Kong and Singapore, new subtypes of this virus are spreading rapidly in India too. JN.1, NB.1.8.1, LF.7 and XFG are subtypes of Omicron, and their infection is spreading rapidly. However, experts say that the symptoms are mild in most patients. Maharashtra is recording the highest number of new cases, with 76 new corona cases reported in the state on Thursday. The state has reported 597 cases since January 2025, and there are currently 425 active cases. Of these, 165 patients have recovered and seven have died. Six of the deceased had other serious illnesses.

27 cases have been reported in Mumbai, 21 in Pune, 12 in Thane Municipal Corporation, 8 in Kalyan, 4 in Navi Mumbai, 1 each in Kolhapur and Ahilyanagar and 2 in Raigad district. Notably, a total of 379 cases have been reported in Mumbai alone.

Rapid increase in infection in Rajasthan too

15 new cases were found in Rajasthan on Thursday. Out of them, 9 patients were found in Jaipur. The remaining cases were reported in Jodhpur (2) and Udaipur (4). The samples tested by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune have revealed the presence of XFG and LF.7.9 variants. These variants are currently found mainly in western and southern India. A 70-year-old man in Karnataka died of encephalopathy and other diseases, while a 40-year-old patient died of corona in a government hospital in Chandigarh. Currently, there are 1,252 active Covid patients in India and a total of 13 deaths have been reported.

Also Read: Ahead of PM Modi's Bhopal visit, Cong hits out at BJP over MP Minister Vijay Shah

Symptoms and precautions

Health experts said that patients are showing symptoms like sore throat, fever, diarrhea, mild stomach pain, fatigue and voice changes. The Union Health Ministry and ICMR have ordered states to increase the number of tests. Besides, emphasis has been placed on ensuring availability of beds, oxygen and medicines in hospitals, use of masks in public places and giving booster doses to high-risk groups.