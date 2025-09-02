India fastest-growing major economy, leading global efforts on climate action: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 2 India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy, and is also leading global efforts on climate action, said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 20th Global Sustainability Summit, organised by the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, Yadav described India’s journey towards resilient, regenerative, and responsible growth.

“India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy while also leading global efforts on climate action,” Yadav said.

“India is the only country that has successfully adapted sustainable growth across the policy landscape through targeted scheme implementation, infrastructure investment, local commitment, and tangible achievements on multilateral commitments,” he added.

Addressing global delegates in New Delhi, Yadav underlined that India’s model of development is deeply rooted in balancing economic progress with ecological stewardship.

“

The Minister highlighted that the prevailing global trade tensions, policy uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, and barriers to global financial investments by major economies collectively create a fragile environment.

“Make sustainability foundational to growth by embracing economy-wide solutions that encompass circular economy models, nature positive actions, green manufacturing, and advancing behaviour change for responsible practices,” he said.

The Minister urged the world to embrace India’s values for ‘sustainable growth’, and to focus on a collective global strategy to tackle climate change.

“India’s policy roadmap and growth model exemplify how nations can harmonise economic growth with sustainability to cultivate resilient, low-carbon development pathways. This integrated approach provides valuable lessons for countries in the Global South seeking sustainable, inclusive, and realistic growth models. Developed economies experiencing growth stagnation can undergo a transformative recalibration of their development paradigms and shift focus to sustainability, social equity, and enduring resilience,” said Yadav.

The Minister concluded with a call to industry and global stakeholders to join hands in this transformative journey.

“Industry must transcend conventional goals and weave sustainability seamlessly into its corporate policy by aligning with national aspirations for resilience and inclusion,” he said.

Yadav highlighted that the recently issued critical notifications with the aim of building a sustainable future, such as the Environment Audit Rules, 2025; a revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme; and amending the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023.

A clear testament of India’s sustainable development commitment, Shri Yadav stated, is the significant progress it has made towards fulfilling NDCs under the Paris Agreement. He also pointed to India’s progress in expanding forest cover, launching innovative campaigns like ‘Mission LiFE’, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, enhancing carbon sinks, and advancing circular economy practices, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor