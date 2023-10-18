India-France Military Sub-Committee meeting held in New Delhi

New Delhi, 18 Oct India-France Military Sub-Committee (MSC) discussed some vital initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism. During this high level discussion, both countries also discussed how to strengthen ongoing defence engagements.

The 21st edition of India-France MSC meeting was held on Monday-Tuesday (October 16-17) at Air Force Station, New Delhi.

The ministry of defence informed on Wednesday that the meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Air Vice Marshal Ashish Vohra, Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, (Military Cooperation) at HQ IDS and Major General Eric Peltier, General Officer, International Military Relations of the Joint Staff from the French side.

India-France MSC is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at strategic and operational levels between HQ, Integrated Defence Staff and the Joint Staff HQ of French Armed Forces, a defence ministry official said.

The ministry of defence said that the meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussions focussed on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism and strengthening ongoing defence engagements.

