India-Germany relationship steady, growing in substance: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 3 Calling India-Germany relationship "enormously important", External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the ties between two nations are growing in substance.

While speaking to reporters alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul following their talks in New Delhi on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar noted that the relationship between India and Germany remains "very steady" and the ties are growing in its weight and value.

When asked where Germany fits in India's balancing of strategic partnerships with multiple nations, the EAM responded, "We have important strategic relationships with a number of countries. And, it's in the nature of global politics or global strategy today that each one of these relationships would be maintained and you would optimise them. So to me, both Germany in itself and Germany as the biggest country of the European Union are obviously central to the calculations and to the relationships that we have in the world. So, if you look at it by virtually any metric, I mean, whether it is economic, whether it is political, we were among the other things we didn't get to mention here except Johann did at the end of his remarks, we are two countries who are also as part of the G4 trying to bring about a reform of the Security Council and of the UN itself.

"For us, this is an enormously important relationship. This relationship is growing in substance and I can see at this time of uncertainties that actually it has a greater value. It's a very steady relationship. It is a relationship where largely what we promise to each other and policies that we have, remain constant and remain predictable. So, predictability today has a huge premium in global politics. So, I do think that this relationship is actually only growing in its weight and its value and part of the reason why we have met so regularly even in the last few months and spoken to each other is because of that," he stated.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the two nations have seen good progress in education and mobility. He mentioned that the two nations have also agreed on gratis visa for short-term school and college visits to further promote student exchanges.

"We have seen good progress in education and mobility. I believe that the largest number of foreign students in Germany are now from India. On my last two visits to that country, I heard praise for our community's contribution from across the political spectrum in Germany. The skilled labour strategy released by the German government offers a very good framework for mutual benefit. We have also agreed on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits to further promote student exchanges."

The External Affairs Minister said that he raised the issue of baby Ariha Shah with his German counterpart and underlined that it is essential that her cultural rights are ensured and she grows up in Indian surroundings.

"On consular issues I should mention that I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who's been in foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the minister that it is essential that her cultural rights are ensured and she grows up in Indian surroundings. So this matter needs to be resolved without further delay and I think we've had some discussions uh today on that subject," he said.

Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then. India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor